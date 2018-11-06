Various News: Details on Edits Made to Last Night’s WWE Raw, Preview Video For Tonight’s Smackdown, Johnny Impact To Defend Impact World Title In Alaska

Wrestling Inc reports that last night’s WWE Raw opening segment was edited. The opening video with Crown Jewel footage was heavily booed. WWE also edited the boos for TV and also edited the opening segment boos for Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin. Their correspondent also says that Brock Lesnar and mentions of his name were heavily booed, and that the “you sold out!” chants for Dean Ambrose and the “burn it down!” chants for were amplified on TV as opposed to live.

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE Smackdown in the below video…

– WrestlePro announced Impact Wrestling World Champion Johnny Impact will defend his title against Dan Maff at their ‘The North Will Remember’ event in April…