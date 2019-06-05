Details on Eli Drake Being Granted Free Agency By Impact Wrestling

– A new report has some details on Eli Drake being granted his full release from Impact Wrestling. As reported earlier on Tuesday, Drake announced that he is now a free agent. PWInsider has confirmed that Drake and Impact came to a settlement regarding the situation and his non-compete clause, and he is now free and clear to sign wherever he chooses.

The site notes that one Impact executive told them, “We are happy to have the issue resolved and we wish Eli Drake well going forward.”

Drake was fired from Impact back in early April and was said to be looking at legal options against Drake for breach of contract. That situation is resolved and Drake is set for his first post-Impact booking for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood on June 16th in a triple threat match against Scorpio Sky and Eric Watts.