wrestling / News
Details On Estimated PPV Buys and Attendance For This Year’s AEW All Out
September 9, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this year’s AEW All Out didn’t quite sell out, but came very close. It had 9,100 fans with 8,800 paid, around 150-200 tickets short of a sellout. As noted, the show had a gate of over $1 million, the third straight PPV to do so. They are the second North American company to do that in a calendar year other than WWF.
The estimated US PPV number is between 135,000 and 142,000, although that’s not confirmed as there is fewer info available than normal. If it holds, it will be below both Revolution and Double or Nothing. It was definitely below last year’s All Out, which had 205,000 buys. It’s believed that it will end up in that range, or a little bit higher.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Says Tony Khan Should Have Explained Why He Vacated AEW Title, Compares Situation To Infamous ECW Event
- Chris Jericho Criticizes Triple H For ‘Changing The Narrative’ About NXT, Says The Show ‘Sucks’
- Backstage News On If CM Punk Planned His AEW All Out Media Scrum Comments Beforehand
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares Funny Story About Vince McMahon, Sheamus, and Wade Barrett In WWE Promo Class