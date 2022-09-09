Details On Estimated PPV Buys and Attendance For This Year’s AEW All Out

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this year’s AEW All Out didn’t quite sell out, but came very close. It had 9,100 fans with 8,800 paid, around 150-200 tickets short of a sellout. As noted, the show had a gate of over $1 million, the third straight PPV to do so. They are the second North American company to do that in a calendar year other than WWF.

The estimated US PPV number is between 135,000 and 142,000, although that’s not confirmed as there is fewer info available than normal. If it holds, it will be below both Revolution and Double or Nothing. It was definitely below last year’s All Out, which had 205,000 buys. It’s believed that it will end up in that range, or a little bit higher.