Details On First Two Episodes of Total Bellas Season Six

PWInsider reports that E! has revealed descriptions for the first two episodes of Total Bellas season six, which returns on November 12.

November 12 – “Nicole and Brie’s dream of sharing their twin pregnancies hits a baby bump; the release of the Bella’s memoir, “Incomparable” forces Nicole to reveal past sexual assaults.”

November 19 – “Brie pushes a reluctant Nicole to resolve lingering tensions with the rest of the family. Nicole grows uncomfortable after Artem starts spending too much time with her mum, Kathy. Brie is reminded of the difficult birth she had with Birdie.”