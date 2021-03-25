Details On Future Challengers For Darby Allin and Hikaru Shida

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on the next challengers for TNT Champion Darby Allin and AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida after last night’s Dynamite.

Allin was attacked by Matt Hardy which led to a show-closing brawl. According to the report, the plan is to have Allin vs. Hardy for the belt soon, although it’s unknown if it’ll be next week or the week after.

Shida, meanwhile, saved Tay Conti from an attack by Nyla Rose, only for The Bunny to also get involved. Even after the altercation with Rose and the Bunny, the next challenger for Shida will be Conti.