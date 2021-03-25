wrestling / News
Details On Future Challengers For Darby Allin and Hikaru Shida
March 25, 2021 | Posted by
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on the next challengers for TNT Champion Darby Allin and AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida after last night’s Dynamite.
Allin was attacked by Matt Hardy which led to a show-closing brawl. According to the report, the plan is to have Allin vs. Hardy for the belt soon, although it’s unknown if it’ll be next week or the week after.
Shida, meanwhile, saved Tay Conti from an attack by Nyla Rose, only for The Bunny to also get involved. Even after the altercation with Rose and the Bunny, the next challenger for Shida will be Conti.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News On How NXT Officials Feel About Tian Sha Gimmick, Who Is Playing Mei Ying
- New Photo Shows Tessa Blanchard Training At Same Gym As Sasha Banks and Bayley
- Peacock Removes Problematic Material From WWE Content
- Paul Wight On WWE Botching Cesaro’s Push After WrestleMania 30, Triple H Not Wanting To Put Him Over