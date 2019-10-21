Details On Hectic Schedule For Smackdown Talent Next Month

If you’re a member of the Smackdown roster, you’re going to have a very, very busy November. WWE has several dates set for their talent, but Smackdown in particular seems to have it harder than RAW.

Starting next Thursday, they will fly to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. Once that’s over, they will fly 6,621 miles to Buffalo, New York for the live November 1 Friday Night Smackdown taping. They will go home for a short break then immediately go to Europe for a UK tour that will run until November 13 in Switzerland. Then it’s back to the US for a TV taping in Philadelphia on November 15 and a live event on November 16. Then they finally get a break.