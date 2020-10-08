Details On Hiroshi Tanahashi Making Brief Video For AEW Dynamite, If AEW Is Going To Work With NJPW

Hiroshi Tanahashi made a brief appearance on AEW Dynamite last night, giving a message of congratulations to Chris Jericho. Last night’s episode was focused on celebrating Jericho’s 30-year career, and Tanahashi was joined by names like Slash, Gene Simmons, Ultimo Dragon, Bully Ray and several others.

When Dave Meltzer was asked, he said that Tanahashi’s appearance was set up by Jericho. He elaborated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the two hit it off when they worked together for a match at Wrestle Kingdom this year. Jericho wanted somebody to surprise the audience and thought Tanahashi (and Ultimo Dragon) were two people who could do that.

While NJPW doesn’t work with AEW right now, they “love” Chris Jericho and were happy to let Tanahashi do the video for him.

On the subject of a possible working relationship between the two companies, it was stated that right now there are no plans, but even if there were, the pandemic would prevent anything from happening.

NJPW was also mentioned when Lance Archer and Jon Moxley hyped their match next week, alluding to the Texas Death Match they had at Wrestle Kingdom. The reason NJPW had more mentions on Dynamite is because Dynamite doesn’t want to “insult their audience.” The company has been acknowledging that other wrestling organizations exist, and thinks to do otherwise would insult fans. AAA championships have appeared on AEW PPVs and NWA Women’s champion Thunder Rosa had several matches, as two examples.

Meltzer said that a sure sign of whether they are working together will be if Jon Moxley defends the IWGP US Heavyweight title in the US, on NJPW Strong for example. Moxley is cleared to work with NJPW but cannot appear for them (or any other company) in the US due to his AEW deal.