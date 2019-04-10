WWE News: Details On How Batista’s Wrestlemania Gear Was Made, WWE Selling New Becky Lynch Shirt, ESPN Releases New Short Film Featuring The Rock

– GSTQ Fashions has posted a new video talking about how Catherine Jones worked with Batista to design his Wrestlemania 35 outfit. Batista wasn’t prepared during his last WWE run, so he wanted “cool gear”. Jones said that she included Batista’s tattoos into his trunks.

– WWE is selling a new “Becky Two-Belts” shirt.

– ESPN has released a new short film looking at the Special Olympics called “The Rock’s Rock”: