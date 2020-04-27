wrestling / News
Details On How Karrion Kross Got His New Name
April 27, 2020
As we previously reported, Killer Kross recently made his NXT debut by attacking Tommaso Ciampa and his new name, Karrion Kross, was revealed in new WWE merchandise. Fightful reports that the name actually came from Kross, not WWE.
There are several different meanings that might come from the name. The word “carrion” is decaying flesh of dead animals. Meanwhile, “Kharon” in Greek mythology is the ferryman who takes souls to the land of the dead. Kross also has a tattoo of “Kheiron” on his back.
While it may be thought that WWE was hesitant to use the word ‘killer’ on TV, they were actually open to it, since they’ve had wrestlers like Killer Kelly and Killer Khan in the company.
