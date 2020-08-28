Details On How Long Cody Is Expected To Be Gone From AEW

As seen on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee dethroned Cody as the TNT champion and the Dark Order attacked him, putting him on the shelf. While The Wrestling Observer Newsletter simply says that Cody will be out for ‘some time’, PWInsider reports that it will be for at least another month.

His return is going to be kept secret so that when it happens, it will be a surprise. The belief is that Cody is out acting for a TV role.