Details On How Many Fans Attended AEW Fyter Fest, How Many Watched On B/R Live, More

In both the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter as well as Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that AEW Fyter Fest, which happened last Saturday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, had 4,200 paid fans and 5,000 total in the building.

The event streamed for free on B/R Live, bringing in about 140,000 people (average minute rating). About 350,000 people total, if you don’t count people twice, tuned in at some point live to see the show. Since it was live, that meant people were more likely to tune in and out, instead of a PPV where people would stick around to watch something they paid for. Dave Meltzer estimated that B/R Live had 300,000 new subscribers due to Fyter Fest, while the original goal was 110,000.

The walk-up was said to be “not that significant”, even with the show connected to the CEO gaming convention. Outside of North America, it had 14,000 iPPV buys. While this is down from Double or Nothing (20,000), no one expected numbers close to that PPV. DON aired on ITV Box Office and Fyter Fest didn’t. iPPV buys were up since iPPV was the only way UK fans could get it.

This comes after the success of AEW Double or Nothing, which was on PPV for $50 in the US and brought in between 99,000-113,000 buys. AEW’s next show is AEW Fight for the Fallen, which happens July 13 at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida. It will also stream for free on B/R Live in the US and Canada. It will be on FITE TV for $12.99 or £8.99 in the UK.