Details On How Much AEW Revolution Earned At Movie Theater Screenings

As we previously reported, AEW Revolution had 110,000 buys on streaming and while cable PPV numbers aren’t in yet, it’s believed that it will perform better than the last two Revolution events. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adjusted the predicted range, which is now 148,000 to 165,000. Once again, this is not confirmed as cable PPV numbers haven’t been announced yet.

However, some more concrete numbers come from the PPV’s theatrical screenings. The show earned just over $200,000 on 375 screens, or around $5,333 per screen. This is the most screens the company has had for a PPV yet, and as a result it performed better than Full Gear ($150,000 on 314 screens/$4,780 per screen) and All Out ($120,000 on 140 screens/$8,571 per screen).