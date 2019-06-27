wrestling / News
Details On How Much FOX Spends Promoting WWE vs. How Much TNT Spends Promoting AEW
June 27, 2019
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez were in a discussion about WWE can succeed on FOX in light of recent attendance and ratings woes, when Meltzer revealed that FOX is spending $4 million a week to promote the company. He then compared this to TNT promoting AEW’s upcoming new series and revealed that Turner is spending around $500,000 a week to promote that show.
