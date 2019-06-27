wrestling / News

Details On How Much FOX Spends Promoting WWE vs. How Much TNT Spends Promoting AEW

June 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE vs. AEW, Booker T

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez were in a discussion about WWE can succeed on FOX in light of recent attendance and ratings woes, when Meltzer revealed that FOX is spending $4 million a week to promote the company. He then compared this to TNT promoting AEW’s upcoming new series and revealed that Turner is spending around $500,000 a week to promote that show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading