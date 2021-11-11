Details on How Much Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar Are Making In WWE

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, a recent interview featuring Bryan Danielson was discussed, in which he said that talent should be able to give ninety days notice to WWE if they want.

Meltzer brought up his thought that wrestlers in the company were underpaid given how much WWE makes. WWE is paying around 8% while a normal sports league would pay 50%. Meltzer suggested the main roster wrestlers should be making $5 million, but noted that right now, only Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar make that much. He said there were a “couple of people” that made around $3 million but not many.