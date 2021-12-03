wrestling / News
Details On How Much Top Stars In WWE Earn, Including Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns
December 3, 2021 | Posted by
Last month, it was reported that top stars like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar make around $5 million per year in WWE. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that top stars are actually above $5 million per year on their guaranteed deal. That includes Reigns and Lesnar.
Meanwhile, there is another wrestler making around $4 million. However, a lot of the top talent are at $2 million, while some are at $3 million.
