Details On How NJPW Will Be Affected By Latest COVID-19 Restrictions In Japan

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that more restrictions have been set up in Japan following the arrival of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. This has led to Japan closing its borders to most travelers. While this will affect NJPW, it doesn’t apply to certain wrestlers. Those who already have working visas will be able to return.

This means that Will Ospreay, who is set to main event night two of Wrestle Kingdom on January 5, will be able to travel to Japan for the match. He will face the winner of the GWP World title match between Shingo Takagi and Kazuchika Okada on night one. NJPW officials worked to get clearance for Ospreay and there was no answer for a day about those who were leaving or not already in Japan.

Wrestlers who have been in Japan in the past year will be able to come back for Wrestle Kingdom and stay in the country. This includes Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, KENTA and announcer Kevin Kelly. Kelly will stay in Japan from January through March to do live English broadcasts for major shows until the New Japan Cup finale. Travelers will still have a mandatory 14-day quarantine before they can wrestle or appear at a show.

New Japan President Takami Ohbari confirmed that wrestlers with working visas could return, albeit with the quarantine. That means they would have to leave two weeks before their scheduled match. A lot of people now have to remain in Japan longer than they would have, and can’t leave between tours. The travel ban is for tourists, students and those coming for business that don’t have visas. It’s also now “pretty much impossible” to get visas, so NJPW will not be able to bring in anyone new.