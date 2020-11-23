wrestling / News
Details On How Produced Which Match At Survivor Series Last Night
WWE held their 34th annual Survivor Series last night and in addition to the final farewell of the Undertaker, it was a night of brand vs. brand matches. PWInsider has notes on who produced which match at last night’s event.
– As noted last night, Michael Hayes produced the main event in which Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre.
– Tyson Kidd produced Asuka vs. Sasha Banks, which Banks won.
– Wilson also produced the Women’s elimination tag team match, along with Pat Buck. Team RAW won, with Lana as the sole survivor.
– Chris Park produced the Men’s elimination tag team match. Team RAW won with the entire team surviving.
– Pat Buck also produced the match between The Street Profits and the New Day, which the Profits won.
– Adam Pearce produced the dual-brand battle royal on the kickoff show, won by the Miz.
– Finally, Jason Jordan produced the match between Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley, which Lashley won.
