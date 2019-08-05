wrestling / News
Details On How Smackdown’s Move To FOX Will Change WWE’s Touring Schedule
August 5, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider has details on how WWE’s touring schedule will change when Smackdown Live moves to FOX and Fridays starting October 4, which will see WWE changing their touring loop entirely.
Starting with the first week of October, WWE will begin their touring loop with a live Smackdown on Friday. There will then be live events on Saturdays and Sundays, except on the Sundays where there are PPV events.
However, this will only affect the Smackdown brand. The RAW touring brand will not change, as there will be RAW events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (except for PPVs) before the loops end with a live RAW on Monday.
More Trending Stories
- Trevor Murdoch on How Vince McMahon Helped Take Care of Harley Race Before He Passed
- Hulk Hogan Claims Bob Backlund Nearly Prevented His First World Title Win Over Iron Sheik in 1984, Tried to Talk McMahons Out of Decision
- Jim Ross Confirms Paul Heyman Was Almost A WWF Commentator In 1997, Reveals ECW Match Was Discussed For Summerslam That Year
- Jim Ross On the Tension Backstage After Owen Hart Dropped Steve Austin On His Head in 1997, Owen Feeling Embarrassed