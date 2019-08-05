Details On How Smackdown’s Move To FOX Will Change WWE’s Touring Schedule

PWInsider has details on how WWE’s touring schedule will change when Smackdown Live moves to FOX and Fridays starting October 4, which will see WWE changing their touring loop entirely.

Starting with the first week of October, WWE will begin their touring loop with a live Smackdown on Friday. There will then be live events on Saturdays and Sundays, except on the Sundays where there are PPV events.

However, this will only affect the Smackdown brand. The RAW touring brand will not change, as there will be RAW events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (except for PPVs) before the loops end with a live RAW on Monday.