Details On How Talent Is Paid In WWE, WWE Keeping Payroll Spending Low

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, while discussing the WWE’s first quarter 2020 financial report, Dave Meltzer gave some insight into how WWE talent is paid. He said that even though WWE signed several deals for new talent leading up to 2020, they have kept their payroll spending low because of running fewer live shows.

WWe talent are usually paid a set amount each quarter based on how many live shows they are a part of. If something like the current pandemic happens, the talent can only perform on RAW, Smackdown or NXT and only if they’ve been booked.

A later report on F4WOnline noted that when WWE stars sign with them, they can be paid biweekly based on a downside guarantee or biweekly based on what they would normally get through live event pay, merchandise and royalties. If that number doesn’t reach their downside guarantee, WWE will pay the difference.