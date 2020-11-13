Details On How Top Flight Were Signed To AEW

It was reported earlier this week that the independent tag team Top Flight (Darius & Daunte Martin) are set to make their AEW Dynamite debut next week as they take on the Young Bucks. The two are only 21 and 19, respectively and are from Minneapolis. They were trained by Arik Cannon, Ken Anderson and Molly Holly. The Young Bucks said on the show they reminded them of themselves.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, they got a tryout with AEW after they sent a tape to AEW’s Matt Massie. After watching for a few seconds, he felt the same way about them that he did about Private Party. When they worked Dark, a lot of the AEW teams were said to be “really impressed” and wanted to work with them. They’ve previously worked for companies like Beyond Wrestling, Black Label Pro and AAW.