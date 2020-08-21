Details On How WWE Creative Team Is Structured, Bruce Prichard’s Role, Changes To NXT Team

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while Bruce Prichard is involved with WWE creative for RAW and Smackdown, his role isn’t driving creative. That role belongs to Ed Koskey. Prichard oversees the team and then makes sure that Vince McMahon’s orders and plans are included in the shows. He also makes sure other departments are told about plans, including merchandising, network partners and promotional. So if say, someone is returning to the company, Prichard would tell merchandise so there are new products ready.

Prichard also regularly deals with USA and FOX, although Kevin Dunn has been involved with that quite a bit. Nick Khan may also have a role in it in the future.

Meanwhile, with the exit of former head writer Joe Belcastro, Triple H knew about it in advance and was not surprised. As we noted, Triple H, Brian James and Shawn Michaels are the key people on the creative team and when Belcastro worked there, he was #2 under Triple H.

It’s also believed that Johnny Russo and Gabe Sapolsky have more influence behind-the-scenes in NXT as well. According to a source, Belcastro’s departure isn’t a “world changer”, even if he did have talent, and things are running as they normally do. Russo has been picking up the slack left behind by Belcastro.