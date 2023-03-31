Details On How WWE Officials Feel About Dominik Mysterio Headed Into Wrestlemania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that everyone backstage in WWE is said to be impressed with Dominik Mysterio and his work with his father leading up to Wrestlemania. It was “universally acknowledged” that Rey vs. Dominik is one of the hottest stories in the company, second to the Bloodline. Triple H is said to be “very high” on Dominik and there are allegedly long-term plans to make Dominik a star in the future.