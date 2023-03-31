wrestling / News
Details On How WWE Officials Feel About Dominik Mysterio Headed Into Wrestlemania
March 31, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that everyone backstage in WWE is said to be impressed with Dominik Mysterio and his work with his father leading up to Wrestlemania. It was “universally acknowledged” that Rey vs. Dominik is one of the hottest stories in the company, second to the Bloodline. Triple H is said to be “very high” on Dominik and there are allegedly long-term plans to make Dominik a star in the future.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Texted Dax Harwood During FTR Live Event, Says He Misses The Fans
- FTR with Dax Harwood LIVE Report: CM Punk Texts, Powerhouse Hobbs, Shawn Spears, Wardlow, Cash Wheeler
- Arn Anderson Remembers Tully Blanchard Ruining Andre The Giant’s Wine, Andre’s Reaction
- Multiple ‘Big Names’ Were Pitched To Face John Cena At WrestleMania 39