Details On How WWE Views Damian Priest Backstage
October 5, 2020
During NXT Takeover 31 last night, Damian Priest successfully defended his NXT North American title by defeating Johnny Gargano. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the match was designed to get Priest over as he’s someone the WWE has big plans for.
It was noted that WWE sees Priest as someone “with a lot of potential” and Gargano was the “setup guy to get him there.” They said that he has “certain qualities” like his look, voice and athleticism, so WWE wants to make him into a “big time star.”
Both Triple H and Shawn Michaels praised Priest after his win last night.
