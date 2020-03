Details On How You Can Play Wrestlemania Trivia With Tommy Dreamer This Weekend

Best Trivia Ever has announced a special event where fans will be able to play a Wrestlemania trivia game online with Tommy Dreamer this weekend. Here’s the press release:

BEST TRIVIA EVER PRESENTS WRESTLEMANIA VIRTUAL TRIVIA JAM

ON SATURDAY APRIL 4TH AT 4PM BEST TRIVIA EVER, THE NORTHEAST’S NUMBER ONE TRIVIA ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY, PRESENTS WRESTLEMANIA VIRTUAL TRIVIA JAM.

THIS VIRTUAL INTERACTIVE TRIVIA EXPERIENCE WILL BE HOSTED BY FORMER WWE AND ECW SUPERSTAR, TOMMY DREAMER!

THIS IS AN ENTIRE VIRTUAL TRIVIA SHOW DEDICATED TO WRESTLEMANIA; THE WRESTLERS, THE MOMENTS AND MORE. IT WILL CONSIST OF 50 QUESTIONS COVERING EVERYTHING RELATED TO

WRESTLEMANIA, WITH UNIQUE PRIZE PACKS FOR 1ST/2ND/3RD PLACE.

YOU CAN EITHER REGISTER AND PLAY BY YOURSELF, OR HAVE MULTIPLE FRIENDS REGISTER AND PLAY AS A TEAM!

THE ENTRY FEE IS ONLY $20 AND YOU CAN REGISTER ONLINE AT BESTTRIVIAEVER.COM.

YOU WILL NEED THE ZOOM CONFERENCING APP TO PLAY; IT CAN BE DOWNLOADED FOR FREE IN THE APP STORE.

EVERYONE WHO REGISTERS WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL THE MORNING OF THE SHOW WITH ALL OF THE INFORMATION ABOUT HOW TO LOG IN AND PLAY.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS EVENT OR ANY BEST TRIVIA EVER VIRTUAL TRIVIA SHOW PLEASE EMAIL

[email protected] OR VISIT BESTTRIVIAEVER.COM