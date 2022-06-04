Details On Identity Of Upcoming NXT Wrestler Giovanni Vinci

As previously reported, WWE announced a new character coming to NXT 2.0, called ‘Giovanni Vinci’. However the identity of the wrestler wasn’t known until now.

Fightful Select reports that Giovanni Vinci will be a repackaged Fabian Aichner, formerly of Imperium. He was removed from television several months ago and both Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser were moved to Smackdown.

There have been vignettes showing the character airing on NXT, with Vinci wearing the same watch Aichner wears. However the voice in the vignettes is not Aichner. Aichner has been praised at the Performance Center for years, being physically compared to Cesaro.