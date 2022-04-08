Details On if Cody Rhodes’ WWE Contract Allows For Go Big Show, Rhodes to the Top

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at Wrestlemania 38, defeating Seth Rollins after weeks of speculation and hype. There had been some question as to whether or not Rhodes could continue doing his other television projects after leaving AEW. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes signed a “very detailed and complex” contract with WWE that would allow him to pursue other projects.

It was noted that if TBS’ Go Big Show is renewed for a third season, Rhodes will be able to participate. While it may seem unlikely to some that TBS would promote a show with someone from a rival company, they already do with John Cena on Wipeout.

Meanwhile, Rhodes to the Top is done. It had been renewed for a second season and filming had started. However, his contract with WWE won’t allow him to do it, as AEW was behind the series. When Rhodes initially left AEW, TBS didn’t know what to do with the footage shot. There were some who thought the situation with Rhodes and AEW was a storyline for that season, which obviously wasn’t true.