Details On If NXT is Profitable On Its Own, Average NXT Star’s Salary

– A new report from the WON contains some perspective on whether NXT makes money for WWE overall. While Triple H has said in the past that the brand is profitable, the site reports that if you were to look at the numbers as if NXT was a separate company it would not be pulling in a profit for the company, though it’s not entirely because of the brand itself.

The site reports that the average NXT star makes $80,000 a year and that because of this, their hotels are paid for on the road unlike main roster talent who make much more and pay for their own lodging. The NXT crew’s travel costs are also paid for by the company and that the total cost of talents is about $8 million a year. That compares with $6.4 million in ticket gross and $1 million in merchandise, meaning that talent salaries alone don’t even get covered, much less marketing, promotion, rentals, TV taping costs, etc..

That said, part of the problem is that unlike Raw and Smackdown, NXT does not bring in any TV revenue. (You could conceivably factor in a portion of WWE Network sales, but not much when you consider all the other shows, PPVs, etc.) In addition, the costs of the Performance Centers in Florida and the UK are part of the greater company’s developmental costs. The gist here is that while it may be a bit much to say the brand is profitable on its own, it likely isn’t any sort of financial concern at this time.