Details On If Tony Khan Spoke With Nick Aldis About AEW

It was previously reported that Nick Aldis signed a new deal with the NWA. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW President Tony Khan never spoke with Aldis about coming into the company. Aldis had contacted Christopher Daniels and reached out to Khan that way. But Khan didn’t respond before Aldis signed the NWA deal. It was also noted that Aldis’ deal with the NWA is for another year, so there’s always a chance Khan and Aldis can talk next year.