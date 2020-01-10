Details On Impact Wrestling’s Booking With Tessa Blanchard and the World Title

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the program between Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan has been built carefully by Impact Wrestling for months. While they won’t be able to claim that Blanchard is the first woman to win a male world title on national TV (that would be Sexy Star in Lucha Underground), they would be able to say she’s the first to do so on PPV. Of course, that is assuming she wins this Sunday at Hard to Kill or ever.

It has been a goal of Impact to get Blanchard to a position where fans actually want to see her win the belt. If they gave her the belt in her first shot, they felt fans would be angry that a smaller woman was beating male heavyweights as the world champion. That’s why she continued to lose to Callihan, including as the first time a woman faced a man on PPV and then a title match after Callihan won the title. Impact was hoping that fans would get mad that she wasn’t being given the belt after Slammiversary, which would kill any backlash for her winning it.

It’s unknown how long Impact plans to push Blanchard as the star of the company, or what will happen when her contract is up.