Details On Independent Wrestlers Who Appeared On Last Night’s NXT
Several independent wrestlers competed in matches on last night’s episode of NXT, acting as enhancement talent against multiple stars.
The independent wrestlers who appeared in the Women’s Battle royal include Gia Roman, Ellie, Avery Taylor, and Raeven Marie.
Meanwhile, “Antonio de Luca” competes as Mambo Italiano and previously held the IWC High Stakes Championship. He also appeared for several Pennsylvania promotions like Prospect Pro Wrestling, Ryse Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Rampage.
It was the first match for all five wrestlers on the black and yellow brand.
