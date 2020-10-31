wrestling / News
Details On Independent Wrestling Content On WWE Network This Week Including Best of Timothy Thatcher In Progress
WWE has added new independent wrestling content to the WWE Network today, which includes the best of Timothy Thatcher in PROGRESS and more. Here are the details:
The Best of Timothy Thatcher in PROGRESS Wrestling
Timothy Thatcher locks up with Doug Williams, challenges Paul Robinson for the PROGRESS Proteus Championship in a Submission or Knockout Match, and more.
EVOLVE 133
Riddle faces Josh Briggs, Shotzi Blackheart takes on Camron Bra’Nae, Kushida makes his EVOLVE debut against JD Drake, and AR Fox & Leon Ruff battle The Unwanted in an Anything Goes Match.
ICW Fight Club 101
Liam Thomson faces Wolfgang in a Good Housekeeping Match. Kay Lee Ray goes head-to-head with Kez Evans. Adam Maxted makes his ICW debut against Lionheart. Sha Samuels goes one-on-one with Iestyn Rees.
wXw We Love Wrestling Feature Event #1
NXT UK Champion WALTER clashes with Shigehiro Irie. Killer Kelly teams with Stephanie Maze to take on Baby Allison and Valkyrie. The SMASH-Pillars, Marius Al-Ani, Anthony Greene and more are in action.
THATCH as THATCH can. Witness the BEST of Timothy Thatcher in @ThisIs_Progress Wrestling on the award-winning @WWENetwork! @WWENXT https://t.co/YNkqmawB4f
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2020
