Details On Independent Wrestling Content On WWE Network This Week Including Best of Timothy Thatcher In Progress

WWE has added new independent wrestling content to the WWE Network today, which includes the best of Timothy Thatcher in PROGRESS and more. Here are the details:

The Best of Timothy Thatcher in PROGRESS Wrestling

Timothy Thatcher locks up with Doug Williams, challenges Paul Robinson for the PROGRESS Proteus Championship in a Submission or Knockout Match, and more.

EVOLVE 133

Riddle faces Josh Briggs, Shotzi Blackheart takes on Camron Bra’Nae, Kushida makes his EVOLVE debut against JD Drake, and AR Fox & Leon Ruff battle The Unwanted in an Anything Goes Match.

ICW Fight Club 101

Liam Thomson faces Wolfgang in a Good Housekeeping Match. Kay Lee Ray goes head-to-head with Kez Evans. Adam Maxted makes his ICW debut against Lionheart. Sha Samuels goes one-on-one with Iestyn Rees.

wXw We Love Wrestling Feature Event #1

NXT UK Champion WALTER clashes with Shigehiro Irie. Killer Kelly teams with Stephanie Maze to take on Baby Allison and Valkyrie. The SMASH-Pillars, Marius Al-Ani, Anthony Greene and more are in action.