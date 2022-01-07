Details On Katsuyori Shibata Changing Stipulation To His Match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16

At night one of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16, Katsuyori Shibata had initially been set for a catch wrestling rules match, but ended up changing the stipulation for his match with Ren Narita. It was noted by Kevin Kelly on commentary that Shibata had ‘went into business for himself’. The Wrestling Observer Newletter reports that this is indeed the case as no one backstage knew Shibata was going to do what he did before the match.

Those backstage said that everyone ‘freaked out’ when he said it would be a standard match, and those who saw the reaction of Gedo and the other officials were certain that it wasn’t planned ahead of time. Even though it wasn’t grappling rules, Narita still avoided hitting Shibata in the head, and Shibata never took Narita’s overhead suplex. Shibata did do a low dropkick and a ‘careful’ back suplex.

NJPW said in the media that Shibata did it on his own. While those stories can sometimes be planted, it wasn’t in this case. There will be no punishment for Shibata because he was fine after the match and they don’t really want to punish him. It’s unknown what his future with the company will be going forward.

Katsuyori Shibata was forced to retire after a match in April 2017 with Kazuchika Okada, where delivered a headbutt and gave himself a subdural hematoma. He had bleeding on the brain and needed emergency surgery (which involved removing a piece of his skull to relieve the swelling on his brain) to save his life. At the time, doctors said he would never wrestle again.