Details On Length of The Miz and Paige’s New WWE Deals, Miz Comments
– As we reported last night, it was revealed on WWE Backstage that both The Miz and Paige have signed new multi-year deals with WWE.
PWInsider reports that Miz’s previous deal ran until 2022, and now with the extension he will be in WWE through 2025. It’s a six-year deal. Meanwhile, Paige signed a new four-year deal and will be in WWE through 2023.
The Miz spoke about his new deal on Twitter. He wrote: “BREAKING NEWS dropped by @ryansatin on @FS1 #WWEBackstage: I just signed a new multi year deal w/ @wwe. @wwe has been my home for 15 years & it’ll continue to be for years to come. I promise to work harder than ever to continue to give you MUST SEE TV. IT WILL BE AWESOME!”
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 13, 2019
