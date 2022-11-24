wrestling / News

Details On Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

November 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite logo, Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite next week at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The early lineup includes:

* Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 3): Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite (0-2)
* MJF to speak
* Jade Cargill & The Baddies have a celebration

