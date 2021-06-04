Details On Live Gate, Attendance and Google Searches For AEW Double or Nothing

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some details on the interest in AEW Double or Nothing this past Sunday, as well as what the show had for fan attendance and the live gate. As we previously reported, the early PPV numbers are looking to be the second-highest in AEW history – lower than Revolution in February but far above that of last year’s Double or Nothing.

The Google searches for the event were at 50,000, which meant that the show actually charted for the day. Many AEW PPVs do not chart. However, it was still below the 200,000 for Revolution and most WWE “B” PPVs.

The PPV had a live gate of $300,000 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The attendance was 5,200, which is just 300 shy of a sellout, with 4,700 paid.