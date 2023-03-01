UPDATED: Details On Location For WWE King and Queen of the Ring

UPDATE: In an update to their initial story, PWInsider has confirmed that the WWE King and Queen of the Ring event will take place in Jeddah, not Riyadh. This will be the first time the WWE has had a show in Jeddah since last year’s Elimination Chamber.

Original: As previously reported, WWE will hold the King and Queen of the Ring on May 27, which will be the premium live event after Backlash. PWInsider reports that the shows will be held in Saudi Arabia, with the working plan to be in Riyadh. It was noted the exact city could change.

WWE regularly holds two events in the country each year, with its partnership with the Saudi Arabia General Authority for Entertainment set to run through 2027.

The last winners of the King and Queen tournaments were Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega, respectively, at Crown Jewel 2021.