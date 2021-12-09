wrestling / News
Details On Match Order For Monday’s WWE RAW Changing Through The Day
PWInsider reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, which had Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch in the main event, was originally set to have a different match order.
The original plan was for the steel cage match between Big E and Kevin Owens, as well as the angle with Bobby Lashley, to close the show. However, there was a push to go with Morgan vs. Lynch instead, especially because the match fell on the anniversary of Lita vs. Trish Stratus main eventing RAW in 2004. The idea was eventually approved, as we saw. While the third hour was the least-watched hour of the show, there are some pointing to the match’s success on Youtube, where it’s had 700,000 views since Monday.
The steel cage match replaced a segment which would have featured both men talking about the match to set it up.
More Trending Stories
- Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’
- Backstage Update on WWE NXT Contract Status for Candice LeRae
- Scarlett Bordeaux on How Triple H Made Her and Karrion Kross’ WWE NXT Entrance Perfect
- Adam Scherr Will Be First Wrestler To Join Metaverse As A Hologram