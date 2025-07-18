Details On Matches Reportedly Discussed For WWE SummerSlam

A new report has some details on matches that were, at least at one point, planned for WWE SummmerSlam. The WON has a rundown of matches that were planned, at least one of which has since been superseded for the August 2nd and 3rd show.

The show was originally scheduled to have John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes as the night two main event with talk at the time of a stipulation that had yet to be determined at that point. Gunther vs. CM Punk was scheduled at that time for night one, which as noted would have ended with Rollins cashing in Money in the Bank.

Other matches that were planned as of that point that did not have determined nights

* Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker

* Naomi vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the Womens World’s Championship

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

* Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

* Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship (set at one point to be a cage match)

* Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss

* Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

* A TLC match with Smackdown tag teams including Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, Wyatts, DIY, Fraxiom and Angel & Berto

Thus far, the announced matches out of that list are the Womens World’s Championship Match, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Gunther vs. CM Punk, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill. Also announced is Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul and Becky Lynch taking on Lyra Valkyria instead of Bayley.