wrestling / News

Details On Matches Set To Open and Close WWE Summerslam Tonight

July 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SummerSlam RWT Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that the RAW Women’s title match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch is set to open tonight’s WWE Summerslam PPV event.

Meanwhile, the website also noted that the Smackdown Women’s title match between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey will go on second-to-last.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is expected to close the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Summerslam, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading