Details On Matches Set To Open and Close WWE Summerslam Tonight
July 30, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that the RAW Women’s title match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch is set to open tonight’s WWE Summerslam PPV event.
Meanwhile, the website also noted that the Smackdown Women’s title match between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey will go on second-to-last.
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is expected to close the show.
