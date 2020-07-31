wrestling / News

Details On Matt Cardona’s Current Deal With AEW

July 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Cordona Zack Ryder AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder in WWE) made his AEW debut on this week’s episode of Dynamite when he saved Cody from the Dark Order. Wrestling Inc reports that Cardona’s deal is short-term and only for five appearances. That could change but as of now he only has a limited number of appearances.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Cardona, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading