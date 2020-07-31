wrestling / News
Details On Matt Cardona’s Current Deal With AEW
July 31, 2020 | Posted by
As previously reported, Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder in WWE) made his AEW debut on this week’s episode of Dynamite when he saved Cody from the Dark Order. Wrestling Inc reports that Cardona’s deal is short-term and only for five appearances. That could change but as of now he only has a limited number of appearances.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Says Lack of Audience Impacted Ratings, Saudi Event Doubtful, Free Tier Praised, More
- Deonna Purrazzo Gets Emotional Ahead of Her Impact Knockouts Title Win (Clip)
- Aleister Black Wants to Rid Himself of the Weakness That Caused His Betrayal in Series of Instagram Posts
- Rusev on Jeff Hardy Refusing to Put His Hands Up on a Kick and Almost Getting Knocked Out