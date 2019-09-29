wrestling / News
Details on Matt Taven’s New ROH Contract, Difference Between It and WWE Offer
September 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Matt Taven is sticking with ROH, and it’s because ROH offered him a way better deal than WWE. As reported last night, Taven announced at the ROH Death Before Dishonor: Fallout TV taping that he is staying with the promotion and has signed a new deal. According to WOR, the difference between what ROH offered and what WWE offered was “ridiculous.”
The outlet reports that Taven’s contract starts off with him making twice what the highest-paid talent in NXT is making, and could end up being triple that number by the end of the deal.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details on John Hennigan Returning to WWE, Why Hennigan Didn’t Try to Return to WWE Previously
- Cody Rhodes Sets Record Straight on AEW Meeting With CM Punk, Claims Punk Made AEW ‘Look Like Dumbasses’
- Sean Waltman Says Candice LeRae Is One of Wrestling’s Best Babyfaces, Talks Returning to WWE After nWo
- Bruce Prichard on How Vince McMahon Was Convinced to Let Mick Foley Debut Cactus Jack in WWE, What it Meant to Foley