Details on Matt Taven’s New ROH Contract, Difference Between It and WWE Offer

– Matt Taven is sticking with ROH, and it’s because ROH offered him a way better deal than WWE. As reported last night, Taven announced at the ROH Death Before Dishonor: Fallout TV taping that he is staying with the promotion and has signed a new deal. According to WOR, the difference between what ROH offered and what WWE offered was “ridiculous.”

The outlet reports that Taven’s contract starts off with him making twice what the highest-paid talent in NXT is making, and could end up being triple that number by the end of the deal.