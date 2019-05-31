Details On Merchandise Sales and Google Searches For AEW Double or Nothing

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the success of AEW Double or Nothing, particularly from a business standpoint as it seemingly blew away everyone’s expectations. It describes the merchandise numbers as “excellent,” which includes Starrcast. Merchandise at the live show is said to be more than what WWE would do in a similarly-sized building for a PPV, although not by much, and nowhere near Wrestlemania-level per-head. It’s believed AEW sold around $120,000 to $130,000 in merchandise.

Meanwhile, AEW was the second-most searched term on Google on Saturday night, topping 220,000. It was behind only the Toronto Raptors. All In, New Japan Tokyo Dome, and ROH/NJPW in Madison Square Garden never hit the top 20. NXT only did it once, getting 50,000 for Takeover: New York. It beat the last UFC show by 12% and Money in the Bank by 35%. As for second-day interest, it quadrupled Money in the Bank and was six times greater than UFC 237, and that’s including the RAW after MITB and ESPN news coverage the day after the UFC show.