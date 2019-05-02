Details On MLW Talent Working AEW Shows Including MJF, Pentagon and Fenix

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that MJF and Jimmy Havoc are planning to continue to work for MLW and AEW even when AEW starts up later this month, as they signed with MLW first.

Meanwhile, Pentagon Jr and Fenxi are expected to sign an exclusive US contract with AEW as they got a good financial offer. If they do, they will finish up their obligations with MLW. It’s believed that their deal with AEW would still allow them to work with AAA, however. They’ve also finished up with CMLL. While they haven’t done so with MLW yet, MLW is working under the belief that it will happen soon.

Jacob Fatu has an exclusive deal with MLW but will keep working independent events.

MLW is not against their talent working AEW or Impact Wrestling as they are supportive of whatever gives their wrestlers more television exposure. Once AEW gets started, however, they will likely rely on the talent they have exclusive deals with, who will be pulled from working with other promotions.