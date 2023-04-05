Details On MLW Underground Ratings For Last Two Episodes

Wrestlenomics reports that the March 21 episode of MLW Underground on REELZ had its lowest viewership in its short history. The seventh episode drew 54,000 viewers, including 46,000 on the east coast and 8,000 on the west. This is down from the previous week, which was reported to have 50,000 (which presumably didn’t combine the two).

The March 28 episode was up, however, drawing the most viewers in history with 73,000. This includes 58,000 on the east coast and 15,000 on the west.

Both episodes drew a 0.00 rating and did not rank in the top 150 cable originals.