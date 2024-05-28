Details On MLW x CMLL Merchandise Collaboration

MLW has announced a merchandise collaboration with CMLL. Check out the following announcement:

MLW x CMLL Merchandise Collaboration Announced

Available exclusively at MLWShop.com

Major League Wrestling (MLW) and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) are proud to announce a new merchandise collaboration.

The organizations will partner to release a limited edition collection of merchandise featuring CMLL-branded designs and concepts, as well as some of CMLL’s most iconic luchadores.

The first wave of apparel is now available to order exclusively at http://www.MLWShop.com.

MLW is honored to work with the preeminent lucha libre organization in the world and provide American fans an opportunity to get merchandise from the worldwide leader in lucha libre, CMLL.

