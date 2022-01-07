Details On Mood In WWE After Release Of William Regal

As we previously reported, William Regal was released from the WWE earlier this week, along with Samoa Joe, Timothy Thatcher, Brian James and others. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the mood was said to be low following the announcement, with talent and others in NXT described as ‘very depressed.’

There were many who are wondering what’s going to happen with the future of the NXT brand. Regal was responsible for a lot of talent getting chances in the company and is considered one of the most knowledgeable people about wrestling. He was said to be ‘heavily respected across the board.’ It was noted that some of the biggest names in wrestling still went to him for advice on wrestling and their careers.