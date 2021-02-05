wrestling / News
Details On Other Networks NJPW Negotiated With Prior To Roku Channel Deal
As we reported yesterday, NJPW has made a deal with the Roku Channel in which there will be a weekly one-hour series, as well as on demand content, starting February 11. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW had also talked with ESPN and VICE, among other networks, prior to making the deal with Roku.
The problem was that there was a lack of viewership numbers of the show when it was on AXS, which meant the talks fall through. However, their deal with Roku isn’t exclusive, so if the show succeeds and Roku provides access to viewership numbers, NJPW may be able to get a deal with a second network for different content.
There was also interest from CBS Sports Network, but there wasn’t any money offered, just an advertising split. CBS Sports Network also no longer subscribes to Nielsen.
