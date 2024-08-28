Details On New WWE Announce Team Lineups Starting Next Month

As previously reported, Joe Tessitore is set to debut as the new announcer for WWE RAW starting next Monday, prompting changes to the announce team lineups. Sports Business Journal reports that Tessitore will be joined by Wade Barrett on RAW, making that the team for WWE’s flagship program.

Meanwhile, Michael Cole is moving to Smackdown, where he’ll call the show with Corey Graves.

It was noted that Cole and Pat McAfee will be back on RAW once it moves to Netflix in January.