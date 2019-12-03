Details On NWA Powerrr Season Finale, Jim Cornette’s Final Match

– NWA issued the following press release.

Tonight at 6:05pm ET, NWA Powerrr premieres our Season 1 finale with “One More Time”, which sets the stage for a live PPV Event on December 14th. Fans can pre-order ‘Into The Fire’, available exclusively on Fite.TV, for a special early bird price of $19.99 (until December 7th).

The season finale of NWA Powerrr will feature a historic attempt by the Rock N Roll Express (Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton) to win the NWA World Tag Team Championships for a 9th time as they battle current champions The Wild Cards (Thom Latimer and Royce Isaacs). Can the most decorated tag team in the history of the National Wrestling Alliance make history one more time?

Just last week, James Storm was announced as the number-one contender for the NWA World Tag Team Championship at NWA Into The Fire. So tonight, we’ll hear from both challenger and champion Nick Aldis about their announced 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at ‘Into The Fire’ for the Ten Pounds of Gold. A subject addressed by both are “conspiracy” questions surrounding a Number 1 contenders match that didn’t make air, a contest between Storm, Ken Anderson, and Eli Drake. Additionally, a new wrinkle to the PPV Main event has been added: With challenger Storm and champion Aldis each choosing a referee for their 2-out-of-3 falls match for the historic NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

As well, this episode of NWA Powerrr will round out the ‘Into The Fire’ card by announcing who will fight Colt Cabana for his NWA National Championship.

Lastly, it’s the final episode of the NWA Powerrr called by analyst and pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette. We thank Jim for his support of the National Wrestling Alliance in Season 1, and his over thirty plus years with the organization. His call of the Rock N Roll Express match is an exemplary display of his many talents, and we wish Jim nothing but the best moving forward.

To answer the question of who will be joining the NWA Broadcast team at ‘Into The Fire’, please watch for the conclusion of this broadcast, airing at 6:05pm ET tonight.

New Episodes of NWA Powerrr return on December 17th, just three days after our PPV event.