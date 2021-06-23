wrestling / News
Details On One WWE Smackdown Wrestler Being Considered For RAW Move
It was reported earlier this month that the WWE Draft will happen later this year, as night one will happen on RAW on August 30 while night two happens on September 3 during Smackdown.
According to a new report from WrestleVotes, Big E is one of the Smackdown stars that is being considered for a move to the RAW brand. The plan is for E to continue to be pushed as a singles wrestler in the main event scene, even though New Day will technically be reunited on the brand.
I’ve heard from a few sources an idea making the rounds – Big E moving from SD to RAW in the post SummerSlam draft while still be pushed as a singles. In essence, New Day back together without necessary being a team. If so, E would become a fresh face for the RAW main event scene
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 23, 2021
