wrestling / News

Details On One WWE Smackdown Wrestler Being Considered For RAW Move

June 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Draft, NXT

It was reported earlier this month that the WWE Draft will happen later this year, as night one will happen on RAW on August 30 while night two happens on September 3 during Smackdown.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, Big E is one of the Smackdown stars that is being considered for a move to the RAW brand. The plan is for E to continue to be pushed as a singles wrestler in the main event scene, even though New Day will technically be reunited on the brand.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Big E., RAW, Smackdown, WWE Draft, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading