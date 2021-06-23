Details On One WWE Smackdown Wrestler Being Considered For RAW Move

It was reported earlier this month that the WWE Draft will happen later this year, as night one will happen on RAW on August 30 while night two happens on September 3 during Smackdown.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, Big E is one of the Smackdown stars that is being considered for a move to the RAW brand. The plan is for E to continue to be pushed as a singles wrestler in the main event scene, even though New Day will technically be reunited on the brand.